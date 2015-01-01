Gretsch G6134 White Penguin

Php 138,000 FIXED

TV Jones pickups (T-Armond Neck; Classic Plus Bridge).

Comes with hardcase.Recently setup at ToneRoom.Installed withThis combination makes this guitar more versatile! I will also include the stock Gretsch DeArmond pickups.Looks cool, sounds great! One of the classiest guitar out there!RFS: I will be settling with my White Falcon. This one needs a new home. 😊You can pick it up at my place here in Burgos, Rodriguez Rizal. Should you want it to be shipped, I am only accepting Lalamove MPV.Mode of payment:BPI, BDO or straight cash. 😊Trade? I might consider Suhr or PRS. Or lower value guitar plus cash. 😊09566688615