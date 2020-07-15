 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FS/FT: Gretsch G6134 White Penguin  (Read 68 times)

Online NTM

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
FS/FT: Gretsch G6134 White Penguin
« on: July 15, 2020, 08:32:31 PM »
Gretsch G6134 White Penguin
Comes with hardcase.

Php 138,000 FIXED

Recently setup at ToneRoom.
Installed with TV Jones pickups (T-Armond Neck; Classic Plus Bridge).

This combination makes this guitar more versatile! I will also include the stock Gretsch DeArmond pickups.

Looks cool, sounds great! One of the classiest guitar out there!

RFS: I will be settling with my White Falcon. This one needs a new home. 😊

You can pick it up at my place here in Burgos, Rodriguez Rizal. Should you want it to be shipped, I am only accepting Lalamove MPV.

Mode of payment:
BPI, BDO or straight cash. 😊

Trade? I might consider Suhr or PRS. Or lower value guitar plus cash. 😊







09566688615
Logged
"Accomplishing the impossible is all about seeing the invisible."

- Sun Stand Still

Online NTM

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: FS/FT: Gretsch G6134 White Penguin
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:57:47 PM »
UP
Logged
"Accomplishing the impossible is all about seeing the invisible."

- Sun Stand Still
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 