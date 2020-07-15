Gretsch G6134 White Penguin
Comes with hardcase.Php 138,000 FIXED
Recently setup at ToneRoom.
Installed with TV Jones pickups (T-Armond Neck; Classic Plus Bridge).
This combination makes this guitar more versatile! I will also include the stock Gretsch DeArmond pickups.
Looks cool, sounds great! One of the classiest guitar out there!
RFS: I will be settling with my White Falcon. This one needs a new home. 😊
You can pick it up at my place here in Burgos, Rodriguez Rizal. Should you want it to be shipped, I am only accepting Lalamove MPV.
Mode of payment:
BPI, BDO or straight cash. 😊
Trade? I might consider Suhr or PRS. Or lower value guitar plus cash. 😊
09566688615