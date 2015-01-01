First post ko ito. Nagpaplano ako mag setup ng simple or budget PA System para sa acoustic rehearsal/live jam sa bahay/semi-outdoor. Ang sound sources ay 2 microphones, acoustic guitar, keyboards, bass. Other usage of the PA sytem will be for occassional karaoke session.



As of now i learned na meron ako ilang options.

1. active mixer + passive speakers

2. passive mixer + professional power amplifiers + passive speakers

3. passive mixer + active speakers



Ito ilang tanong sa isip ko:

1. Pwede na ba ang 12" na speaker?

2. Panalo na ba sa brand na Kevler?

3. Active speakers ba or passive speakers.



Pa-advise naman on which brands and what combination. Syempre importante na reliable at matibay ang equipments. Maraming salamat. Thanks in advance PhilMusic.



