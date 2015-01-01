First post ko ito. Nagpaplano ako mag setup ng simple or budget PA System para sa acoustic rehearsal/live jam sa bahay/semi-outdoor. Ang sound sources ay 2 microphones, acoustic guitar, keyboards, bass. Other usage of the PA sytem will be for occassional karaoke session.
As of now i learned na meron ako ilang options.
1. active mixer + passive speakers
2. passive mixer + professional power amplifiers + passive speakers
3. passive mixer + active speakers
Ito ilang tanong sa isip ko:
1. Pwede na ba ang 12" na speaker?
2. Panalo na ba sa brand na Kevler?
3. Active speakers ba or passive speakers.
Pa-advise naman on which brands and what combination. Syempre importante na reliable at matibay ang equipments. Maraming salamat. Thanks in advance PhilMusic.
