Fender Squier Jaguar Modified Series HH - 16kcomes with a gigbagFeatures and specs:With its offset waist, contoured body and 24-scale fast action neck, the new Vintage Modified Jaguar HH gives a nod to its iconic forbearer, but it has much more going for it that makes it truly modified.The top-loading hard-tail bridge features string saddles that are adjustable for intonation and designed to have a 9.5 radius when sitting flat on the bridge plate. The bridge is anchored at the rear of the plate while the front sits atop height adjustment screws that can be raised or lowered to achieve desired string height/action, while subtle adjustment at the rear (anchor) achieves the correct bridge angle. The Jaguar HH is equipped with Duncan Designed pickups that offer a multitude of hot-rodded humbucking tones. Other features include '62 Jazz Bass® stacked concentric volume/tone controls, vintage-style tuners and a comfortable one-piece maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.issue medyo rusty string na di na nagagamitRFS: fundscall or text >> 09279760374