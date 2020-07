WARM AUDIO Analog preamps, compressors and microphones. Landed prices and made in the USA.PreSonus professional Audio Recording equipment and Studio One DAW:Second Hand Recording equipment. M-Audio, Krk, Focusrite, Marshall etcWe accept Paypal, Bdo bank transfer, LBC COP.09178742102You can also visit our shop at 31 Magnolia St, Town and Country executive Village Mayamot Antipolo