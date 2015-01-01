 hulika
FS/FT: 97-98 Fender Jaguar CIJ

FS/FT: 97-98 Fender Jaguar CIJ
Yesterday at 08:51:53 PM
I'm very torn to post this since this is my main axe but why not? lol

Fender Jaguar CIJ sunburst
1997-1998 model!

Cosmetics:7/10 ( heavy oxidation in trem, slight oxidation in metal plates, big dent on strap screw on the bottom part, few dents on the body)
Basically what you'll expect on a vintage guitar that's old. lol

Functionality: 9/10 (scratchy knobs when being turned. Otherwise none I got a feeling it's never been rewired ever since) Still has the superb airy offset fender tonez.

RFS:I'm done with offsets. JK might buy a different offset or a jap or mia tele

Unit only

Text or viber me for faster transaction and pictures
09175656757
