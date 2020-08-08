FORSALE! No trades
**Pics upon request. I cant seem to add photos thru mobile. I also posted this on philmusic fb
BOSS KEELEY modified BD-2 Blues Driver. Same ones used on JMs rig.
7.5k
BOSS DS-2 Turbo distirtion
P3
BOSS TU-2 Chromatic tuner
P2k
**get both DS-2 and TU-2 for P6.5k
Sold as Set:
PEDALTRAIN 2 (no case) together w/ partially assembled LAVA solder free diy pedal patches. P6.5k
* All pedals and pedalboard have no issues exept minor wear and tear.
-Pm for more info or Viber 09173045645
-Prices negotiable (no lowballers)
-no meetups
-shipping is available thru grab/lalamove or 2-3 days J&Texpress.
-payment thru bank deposit Bpi/Eastwest or Gcash.
-rfs downsizing
Thank you and God bless!