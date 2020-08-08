FORSALE! No trades



BOSS KEELEY modified BD-2 Blues Driver. Same ones used on JMs rig.

7.5k



BOSS DS-2 Turbo distirtion

P3



BOSS TU-2 Chromatic tuner

P2k



**get both DS-2 and TU-2 for P6.5k



Sold as Set:

PEDALTRAIN 2 (no case) together w/ partially assembled LAVA solder free diy pedal patches. P6.5k



* All pedals and pedalboard have no issues exept minor wear and tear.



Thank you and God bless!