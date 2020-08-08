 hulika
FS: REPRICED JMayer Keeley mod Boss BD2/ Pedaltrain w/ lava/ Boss DS2 & TU2


August 08, 2020, 07:13:39 PM
FORSALE! No trades

**Pics upon request. I cant seem to add photos thru mobile. I also posted this on philmusic fb

BOSS KEELEY modified BD-2 Blues Driver. Same ones used on JMs rig.
7k repriced

BOSS DS-2 Turbo distirtion
P3

BOSS TU-2 Chromatic tuner RESERVED
P2k

**get both DS-2 and TU-2 for P6.5k

Sold as Set:
PEDALTRAIN 2 (no case) together w/ partially assembled LAVA solder free diy pedal patches. P6.5k

* All pedals and pedalboard have no issues exept minor wear and tear.

-Pm for more info or Viber 09173045645
-Prices negotiable (no lowballers)
-no meetups
-shipping is available thru grab/lalamove or 2-3 days J&Texpress.
-payment thru bank deposit Bpi/Eastwest or Gcash.
-rfs downsizing

Thank you and God bless!

August 12, 2020, 08:43:07 AM
UP thanks!

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:29:30 AM »
TU2 reserved UP
