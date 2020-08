Selling my Behringer Xenyx Q502USB mixer interface (plug n play)Complete with box, manuals, power adaptor and usb cableAlso included is the external phantom power with adaptor and XLR male to female cableMinsan kasi yung built in phantom power ni Behringer is kulang sa power, kaya much better gamitin itong external phantom power para sa mga condenser micsNO ISSUES WHATSOEVER, alagang alagaIndoor used lang po, hobbyist musician lang po ako, used mostly to record covers and upload on youtube/facebookMeetups only @ Katamanan Street, TondoShipping is ok, I'll put bubble wrap para secure, payment thru Gcash, BDO deposit, Cebuana or Palawan0921-9271081