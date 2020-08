Scientists in the US have grown the first functioning mini human heart models to help identify cardiac disorders in the lab.The human heart organoids (hHOs), which have functioning chambers and vascular tissue, were created with stem cells to mimic the 'nuts and bolts' of how a fetal heart develops in the womb.The tiny hHOs, which grew up to around 0.04 inches (1mm) in diameter after just 15 days, started beating at only around six days old.