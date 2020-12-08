 hulika
Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine.

mozart123

Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine.
December 08, 2020, 08:54:54 PM
The CDC must be transparent about the side effects people may experience after getting their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, doctors urged during a meeting Monday with CDC advisors.

Dr. Sandra Fryhofer said that both Pfizers and Modernas Covid-19 vaccines require two doses and she worries whether her patients will come back for a second dose because of potentially unpleasant side effects after the first shot.

Both companies acknowledged that their vaccines could induce side effects that are similar to symptoms associated with mild Covid-19, such as muscle pain, chills and headache.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/23/covid-vaccine-cdc-should-warn-people-the-side-effects-from-shots-wont-be-walk-in-the-park-.html?fbclid=IwAR0H7b7u--u-Z6eCAb-2UKtp08G1Fu5ceoUwjVuatJEKBgsAAPlCS5qOs8k
marzi

Re: Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine.
Yesterday at 09:39:59 AM
Kamusta? May mga tinamaan ba ng COVID sa atin dito?

Stay safe mga chong. I don't really care if you believe in the virus or not, basta ugaliin nyo sundin ang protocols at stay healthy.

Medyo nalapit ang COVID dito samin when the owner of the sari sari store I frequently buy stuff from got infected with it. As a precaution, naka quarantine kami ngayon kahit fully vaxxed kami.

There's also the seasonal flu that everyone is experiencing. Flu man yan o hindi, get yourself checked/tested. Maganda na yun alam nyo talaga kung ano sakit nyo. Please do not self-medicate. Pag lumala situation nyo, pahihirapan nyo lang lalo yung mga naghihirap na frontliners natin.
