Kamusta? May mga tinamaan ba ng COVID sa atin dito?
Stay safe mga chong. I don't really care if you believe in the virus or not, basta ugaliin nyo sundin ang protocols at stay healthy.
Medyo nalapit ang COVID dito samin when the owner of the sari sari store I frequently buy stuff from got infected with it. As a precaution, naka quarantine kami ngayon kahit fully vaxxed kami.
There's also the seasonal flu that everyone is experiencing. Flu man yan o hindi, get yourself checked/tested. Maganda na yun alam nyo talaga kung ano sakit nyo. Please do not self-medicate. Pag lumala situation nyo, pahihirapan nyo lang lalo yung mga naghihirap na frontliners natin.