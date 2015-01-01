The Microsoft Defender Research Team has identified a new malware campaign that targets the most popular web browsers to generate ad revenue for malicious actors. While it may seem harmless to the user, the malware's sophisticated behavior indicates it could be used to gain deeper access to the data on your Windows device.Microsoft issued a warning this week of a widespread malware campaign that consists of hijacking the most popular web browsers on tens of thousands of devices every day. Attackers are able to make silent changes to users' computers to inject ads in search results and extract a significant amount of revenue.Collectively, this family of browser exploits is called "Adrozek" and was first observed in May.