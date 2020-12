Alvarez Artist Series AP70W Parlor Natural Acoustic Guitar, Gator case included with free accessoriesUsed several times only. In very good condition, like new. Bought in the UK last November 2020Reason for selling: Migrate/work abroadIssue: None, just need to replace new stringsUK sites where I bought the acoustic guitar, guitar case and accessories: (You can check the specs on the website provided)Alvarez Artist Series AP70W Parlor Natural Acoustic GuitarGator GL-CLASSIC Rigid EPS Classical Acoustic Guitar CaseFREEBIES:TOURTECH TTA-T01 Colour Screen Clip tunerElixir 16052 Phosphor Bronze Nanoweb Acoustic, Light, 12-53Levy's 2 inch Cotton Webbing Strap With Headstock Loop, BrownStandard Capo C1ACTUAL PHOTOS:For more photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/nfcBS5VSAWi1pW2k8 I suggest to check and test the guitar first before buying to avoid problems in the future. No lowballers and serious buyer only. For pickup only. PM for other questions.Total Expenses = 37k+Selling for only = 27k (slightly negotiable)