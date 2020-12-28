Comes with its original bag, manual, and an official receipt from Lyric (purchased June 2020) for warranty purposes.Selling for P31.5K only.Will throw in a pair of rechargeable batteries plus charger as freebies.Equipped with Elixir 12's. Properly set up and intonated by Guitar Harbour.There are minor cosmetic imperfections but the guitar is perfectly working. You may refer to the detailed photos for your peace of mind.RFS: Testing waters, tinotopak lang. Cash for GAS.Open for swap to other guitars, preferrably Taylor GS Mini e-Koa or concert-shaped guitars.If you have other offer, pls feel free to message me baka magustuhan ko.Trade Value: P34KBulacan AreaSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk