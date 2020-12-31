I'm currently looking for a vocalist (any but preferably female) for an indie band project who can sing decently (as long as you can stay in tune) and write lyrics. I mainly do guitars (I have my own gear) and music production (FL Studio stuff), but I can play bass and a lil bit of keyboards. Highly prefer if you have your own mic.



Bit of background, I have another music act going on Spotify and other digital stores (mainly just international collaborations from internet friends I've met these past few years). My works/collaborations have been featured and played on Triple J (Australian radio station focused on alternative and indie music). Also had a peak of 200k monthly listeners on Spotify, now currently have 140k+ since I'm sort of inactive, so if you want references/examples of my work I could send them. Now, for 2021 I'm planning to focus on starting a band. I can explain the plan for the band more thru DMs.



Genre - mixing stuff from Indie pop/rock, Dreampop, bit of Alt rock/pop, and other genres close to these



Age bracket: 18+ / below late 20s



Location: North Caloocan area (doesn't matter tho since we're going to start with online collabs)



Some inspos: beabadoobee, soccer mommy, clairo, snail mail, frankie cosmos, girl in red, beach fossils, boy pablo, no vacation, sobs, subsonic eye, rex orange county, fazerdaze, the marias, mac demarco, wallows, etc.



PS: I'm looking for someone who's really into this type/genre of music and listens to these bands I listed, so it's an auto-pass for those who just want to experiment/try the genre.



DM me if you're interested, thanks!