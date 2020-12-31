I'm currently looking for a vocalist (any but preferably female) for an indie band project who can sing decently (as long as you can stay in tune) and write lyrics. I mainly do guitars (I have my own gear) and music production (FL Studio stuff), but I can play bass and a lil bit of keyboards. Highly prefer if you have your own mic.



Bit of background, I have another music act going on Spotify and other digital stores (mainly just international collaborations from internet friends I've met these past few years). My works/collaborations have been featured and played on Triple J (Australian radio station focused on alternative and indie music). Also had a peak of 200k monthly listeners on Spotify, now currently have 140k+ since I'm sort of inactive, so if you want references/examples of my work I could send them. Now, for 2021 I'm planning to focus on starting a band. I can explain the plan for the band more thru DMs.



Genre - mixing stuff from Indie pop/rock, Dreampop, bit of Alt rock/pop, and other genres close to these



Age bracket: 18+ / below late 20s



Location: North Caloocan area (doesn't matter tho since we're going to start with online collabs)



Some inspos: beabadoobee, soccer mommy, clairo, snail mail, frankie cosmos, girl in red, beach fossils, boy pablo, no vacation, sobs, subsonic eye, rex orange county, fazerdaze, the marias, mac demarco, wallows, sales, slow pulp, kate bollinger, etc.



PS: I'm looking for someone who's really into this type/genre of music and listens to these bands I listed, so it's an auto-pass for those who just want to experiment/try the genre.



DM me if you're interested, thanks!