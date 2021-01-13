FS: ESP Grassroots Stratocaster '62 (red)Alder body62's Pure Vintage Stratocaster Tremolo BlockGUITAR BRIDGE SADDLE: Contour vintage guitar saddleNECK (bolt-on): 1 pc Hard Maple/Rosewood fingerboard 22 fretsPICKUP: Original Alnico V bought from AmazonCONTROLS: Master Volume, Neck & Middle Tone, 5-way Lever PU SelectorOrange capacitor 0.022 uf and alpha potsKluson-type vintage tunerGraphtech Nubone nut slotted62's Vintage Mint Green 3-Ply PickguardCLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE14,000phpcall or text me - 09279760374