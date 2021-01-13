 hulika
FSO: ESP Grassroots Stratocaster '62 vintage style (red)
FS: ESP Grassroots Stratocaster '62 (Made in Korea)
Alder/Basswood body
62's Pure Vintage Stratocaster Tremolo Block
GUITAR BRIDGE SADDLE: Contour vintage guitar saddle
NECK (bolt-on): 1 pc Hard Maple/Rosewood fingerboard 22 frets
PICKUP: Original Alnico V
CONTROLS: Master Volume, Neck & Middle Tone, 5-way Lever PU Selector
Orange capacitor 0.022 uf and alpha pots
Kluson-type vintage tuner
Graphtech Nubone nut slotted
62's Vintage Mint Green 3-Ply Pickguard

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE


























14,000php

call or text me - 09279760374
