Up for grabs for P16.5K only.In good condition, loaded with the ff. upgrades:- Floyd Rose push-in tremolo- Dimarzio cliplock (strap included!)- Orange drop tone capacitor- Bournes pots- Switchcraft Input- Gotoh jack guitar plateThese upgrades alone cost around P5K+, exclusive of labor.With minor cosmetic imperfections but very presentable, overall. You may see the detailed photos for your peace of mind. You'll enjoy the rare colorway as well, for sure!RFS: I got this from a swap transaction with its first owner last February 6, 2021. Enjoyed it for a while but haven't used since natanggalan ng last string. Selling as I am not used to Floyd Rose. I find it quite hassle especially for someone who just brings the guitar to a luthier even for just re-stringing. Yup, sadly, ngayon ko lang nalaman yung complication after the trade.Btw, yung last string na napigtas, nakakabit pa rin. Sorry, kayo na po magtanggal. I really don't have the tools (nor the skills and patience) to work on it.No trades, will use the cash for an investment.Meet up: Bulacan AreaOK with Lalamove shipping. Payment via BPI or GCASH.