Up for grabs for P16.5K only.
In good condition, loaded with the ff. upgrades:
- Floyd Rose push-in tremolo
- Dimarzio cliplock (strap included!)
- Orange drop tone capacitor
- Bournes pots
- Switchcraft Input
- Gotoh jack guitar plate
These upgrades alone cost around P5K+, exclusive of labor.
With minor cosmetic imperfections but very presentable, overall. You may see the detailed photos for your peace of mind. You'll enjoy the rare colorway as well, for sure!
RFS: I got this from a swap transaction with its first owner last February 6, 2021. Enjoyed it for a while but haven't used since natanggalan ng last string. Selling as I am not used to Floyd Rose. I find it quite hassle especially for someone who just brings the guitar to a luthier even for just re-stringing. Yup, sadly, ngayon ko lang nalaman yung complication after the trade.
Btw, yung last string na napigtas, nakakabit pa rin. Sorry, kayo na po magtanggal. I really don't have the tools (nor the skills and patience) to work on it.
No trades, will use the cash for an investment.
Meet up: Bulacan Area
OK with Lalamove shipping. Payment via BPI or GCASH.
