Rush salePhp 50,000hangang nxt week lng.will retract when i got the funds i need from other sourcesThis is a 2007 Gibson BFGdistressed hardwares(stock parts)50s wiring CTS pots.. will include stock pots and stock kill switchincludes original gibson hardcase and tagstxt or CallZero 9 One Seven 118 One 3 Four 2RFS : Baby on the way andNeed to fix my car