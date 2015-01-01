 hulika
For Sale Only: Tagima Tw61 Jazzmaster

For Sale Only: Tagima Tw61 Jazzmaster
Today at 04:52:55 AM
For Sale Only (paki basa lang po)

20k
Tagima tw61
repainted to NOS shell pink
bareknuckle true grit pickups
shielded
graphtech black tusq nut
cts pots
roller tune o matic bridge
locking tuners
bigsby b50 vibrato
vibramate usa string spoiler

ung last pic itsura nya originally

sell price 20K FIXED
will not entertain last price inquiries
buyer shoulders ship fee
payment via bpi
comes with Heavy padded Basti gigbag

RFS need cash

pic here
https://www.carousell.ph/p/for-sale-only-tagima-tw61-jazzmaster-1074216921/
