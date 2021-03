For sale is my Fernandes Revival RST-50 57ri Stratocaster MIJ with the following specs:1. Early 80s Japan model2. All stock except for medium jumbo frets by Arie Hipolito of Guitar Hospital3. Maple neck with maple fretboard4. Alder body5. All stock electronics6. With scratches due to ageSelling for only 14k0906.206.1438