FSO: FENDER HARUNA TELECASTER SCANDAL

FSO: FENDER HARUNA TELECASTER SCANDAL
Today at 04:10:10 PM
RUSH FOR SALE ONLY
83k for the price
Fender Telecaster Haruna (Scandal)
Text 09273115333

https://carousell.com/p/1079022840


Specifications:

Body Shape: Telecaster®
Body Material: Alder
Body Finish: Polyurethane
Fretboard Material: Maple
Fretboard Radius: 7.25" (184.1 mm)
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
No. of Frets: 21
Fretboard Inlays: Black Dots
Pickup: Dimarzio® Twang King DP172 (Neck), Dimarzio® DP384 Chopper T (Bridge)
Bridge: 6-Saddle Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele® with Block Saddles
Pickguard: Gold
Strings: Fender® USA, NPS, (.010-.046 Gauges)
Tuning Machines: Die-Cast
Hardware Finish: Gold
Case: Gig Bag

BRAND NEW
With papers
It's P98,000 on Fender Philippines

PM
Buyer's shoulder fee if shipping
