 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSO: Taylor 355 12-string guitar  (Read 399 times)

Offline titser_marco

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
FSO: Taylor 355 12-string guitar
« on: April 08, 2021, 09:27:50 AM »






Selling this Taylor 355 12 string guitar. Perfect working condition. Fitted with Fishman electronics. Comes with an original Taylor hardcase. One broken hinge but does the job perfectly.

RFS: Decluttering

No trades.

Last price queries will be ignored.

Negotiable, but shoot with your offer directly so we dont waste each others time. No Cash On Delivery (COD) deals.

Can do meetups only at the lobby of my condo in Dansalan Gardens Mandaluyong. Shipping available at buyers expense.

Text me at 0917 503 5643.
Logged
I'd rather be sharp than flat.

Offline titser_marco

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: FSO: Taylor 355 12-string guitar
« Reply #1 on: April 20, 2021, 12:40:26 PM »
up
Logged
I'd rather be sharp than flat.

Offline titser_marco

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: FSO: Taylor 355 12-string guitar
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:56:54 PM »
up
Logged
I'd rather be sharp than flat.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 