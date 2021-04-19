I'm now throwing in a BRAND NEW Peterson TP-3 Clip-on Pickup that is compatible with this tuner and many others (standard 1/4" jack) at the same asking price.Details of the TP-3:From Peterson website:The Peterson TP-3 Clip-On Tuning Pickup includes a more sensitive piezo pickup than any previous model to improve the signal transmission of your acoustic instrument into your tuner. The larger opening can now accommodate even the most challenging placement. Higher gripping tension ensures that the TP-3 stays in place without damaging your instrument. Use with any instrument and any tuner.Totally isolate your instrument from any other sound in the room, permitting confident tuning even in the noisiest environments Clips onto the lead pipe, barrel of a flute, or any round tubing on horns with no marring to the instrument Jaws feature padded ends to clip on the bell of the horn of brass instruments or various parts of a stringed instrument.No batteries required.1/4" input jack is compatible with many instrument tuners.Long, heavy-duty cord with strain relief for added durability and longer life.The perfect accessory when used with original Peterson tuning hardware.