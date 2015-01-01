Not sure if this is the correct subforum.



I recently subscribed to online learning which offers 30day free subscription but would need to enter CC info. So, I entered the linked AMEX I have in GCASH. Unfortunately, I want to unsubscribe already after a few days. When I tried to, I got a pop-up from their website that I need to call a number, which I don't have access to a landline at the moment. Anyhow, I paused my subscription for now.



My question is, will it auto deduct my monthly subscription to any linked bank accounts in GCASH or not? I have linked my BPI for easy transfer of money to GCASH. Also, I do not maintain money in GCASH. I only do it if I need to pay bills or transfer money to SHOPEE.



Thanks in advance!