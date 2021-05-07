SOLD!!!Selling for P17,500 fixed.Originally purchased in Ishibashi Music, Japan as a one-off model.Comes with a padded gig bag.Comprehensive setup done. Low action and plays like butter. Newly equipped with GHS 10-52 strings.This was a regular Qingdao-made model that was then sold by Ishibashi Music in Japan. Most of the plastic parts were changed to chrome by Ishibashi. Rare and not available in the catalogue.No modifications except for the truss rod cover chrome replacement, removal of pickguard, and straplock upgrade (Musiclily). Will provide its original cover and pickguard upon purchase.Works perfectly with no functionality issues. As it's a 12-year old guitar, please expect some signs of usage such as minimal oxidation and barely visible dents/scratches. Mind you, the face is still pristine. Main cosmetic issue is at the back portion of the guitar. You may see detailed photos for your peace of mind.RFS: The guitar has been with me for almost two weeks now. Loving it, truly. My only problem is that it's really heavy for me to carry. Playing it for half an hour almost feels like a burden, given my scoliosis. I believe they did it in purpose for stability; and that most musicians, especially guys, won't consider this as a concern but I intend to purchase a lighter one for my comfort and peace of mind.Bulacan Area but can ship via J&T and Lalamove at buyer's expense. Payment first via BPI or GCASH.Personal Demo:Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk