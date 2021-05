Let's talk about the game, characters, lore, upcoming banners, pity, anything about Genshin Impact!



I just achieved AR55 and World 8, playing in PS4, alternating with Hu Tao and the geo couple Ningguang/Zhongli as my main DPS.



Eula's banner is upcoming in less than 2 weeks. My pity is 50/50 since I just got C1 Zhongli.



Share yours!