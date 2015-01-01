Glad to see na buhay pa rin philmusic. Grabe, dami ko natutunan dito lalo na nung nag uumpisa pa ako.Anyway, I'd like to know ano nga ba ang challenges for most drummers. The reason i ask is that, I want to create a resource for everyone (Depending on the response).And maybe there are other members dito who can help out. I know there are other subforums to answer that pero this can serve as a quick directory for you just in case diba?Alam ko iba iba yan. Depende sa experience. So if we can answer, maybe you can specify how long you've been playing drums as well.Ayun po. Salamat.