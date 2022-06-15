It's been a long time coming. Microsoft has, at long last, announced when it will pull the plug on Internet Explorer. The company will retire the IE 11 desktop app on June 15, 2022, on most versions of Windows 10.The move won't affect the Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel, which is used for devices that stay the same over time, such as MRI machines and air traffic control systems. Nor will the retirement affect Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications or the MSHTML (Trident) engine. For the most part, though, Internet Explorer will be put out to pasture in a little under 13 months.