S420 (11,000)
-No dents or Paint chips
-New Frets installed
-Hardware are a bit faded but polished, No rust except on the screws
-Missing Trem Arm
-Back plate covers are modified
-Pickups are Tesla Neck and Dimarzio bridge(don't know the model)
RG2 EX2 (10,000)
-Few scratches on the finish but no paint chips
-New frets installed
-New electronics installed
-3 way position switch
-Wilkinson brand humbuckers installed
-Graphtec string saver saddles installed
-China brand locking tuners installed
-DiMarzio straps included
Schecter C-7 (8,000)
-Purchased brand new from Empire Music Middle of last year.
-Tested but never used
-stock hardware and electronics
-DiMarzio straps included
Modifications on the Ibanez were done at Guitar harbor. Will include some old guitar bags.
Message me or text me at 09391568029. Can do meet-ups at SM San Lazaro and Manila.
As for COD/Delivery options, don,t know how to do it, let's talk first and arrange it.