Trade to ltd viper, sg or offer
For sale or for trade sa ibang gitara, same value or lower + cash
asking price 15k
Cort cr 250
Made in Indonesia
Full specs:
CONSTRUCTION Set-Neck
BODY Mahogany(Palaquium)
NUT WIDTH 42mm (1.65")
TOP Flamed Maple
NECK Mahogany(Palaquium)
BINDING Ivory
FRETBOARD Jatoba (305mm(12")) Radius
FRETS 22 Frets
SCALE 628mm (24.75")
INLAY Rectangular White Pearl
TUNERS Vintage
BRIDGE T.O.M Bridge & Stop Tailpiece
PICKUPS Voiced Tone VTH-59
ELECTRONICS 2 Volume, 2 Tone, 3way switch
HARDWARE Nickel
SPECIAL Graph-Tech Nubone Nut
Comes with a hardcase
Cosmetics 9/10 but still very presentable
Playability 10/10
Setup and intonated for drop c tuning
Strung with rotosound 12-60 strings
Plug n play193928376_4078029355600036_1695058560461268439_n
