Fs/FT Cort CR250 les paul w/ hardcase

Fs/FT Cort CR250 les paul w/ hardcase
Yesterday at 03:40:11 PM
Trade to ltd viper, sg or offer

For sale or for trade sa ibang gitara, same value or lower + cash

asking price 15k

Cort cr 250
Made in Indonesia

Full specs:
CONSTRUCTION Set-Neck
BODY Mahogany(Palaquium)
NUT WIDTH 42mm (1.65")
TOP Flamed Maple
NECK Mahogany(Palaquium)
BINDING Ivory
FRETBOARD Jatoba (305mm(12")) Radius
FRETS 22 Frets
SCALE 628mm (24.75")
INLAY Rectangular White Pearl
TUNERS Vintage
BRIDGE T.O.M Bridge & Stop Tailpiece
PICKUPS Voiced Tone VTH-59
ELECTRONICS 2 Volume, 2 Tone, 3way switch
HARDWARE Nickel
SPECIAL Graph-Tech Nubone Nut

Comes with a hardcase

Cosmetics 9/10 but still very presentable

Playability 10/10

Setup and intonated for drop c tuning
Strung with rotosound 12-60 strings

Plug n play

193928376_4078029355600036_1695058560461268439_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
193044103_4078029528933352_7835777736179644825_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
192552593_4078029438933361_1757577059903650080_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
192354703_4078029388933366_8774841411496245376_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
199191786_4078029492266689_7094847792181892854_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
198646886_4078029398933365_1418984605526093755_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
198480751_4078029588933346_4070096533062626128_n by rob aragones, on Flickr
Stay safe everyone!!
