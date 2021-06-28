(CNN)South Africa's government is considering allowing women to have multiple husbands, a possibility that has thrown the country's conservatives into uproar.The proposal to allow polyandry was included in a green paper from South Africa's Department of Home Affairs, which hopes to make marriage more inclusive.The option is just one of several in a wide-ranging document, but it has caused intense debate in South Africa.Polygamy, where men marry multiple wives, is legal in the country.