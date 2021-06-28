FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro 2016 (vintage sunburst) 22k
NO TRADE
Features:
Mahogany body with AAA flame maple veneer top
Single-ply cream body and neck binding
Set mahogany neck with 1960s SlimTaper D profile
12"-radius pau ferro fingerboard with trapezoid inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
2 ProBucker humbucking pickups
LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge; stopbar tailpiece
Nickel hardware; 14:1 ratio Grover die-cast tuners
Clipped-ear headstock with gold "Les Paul Model" silkscreen
2-ply truss rod cover with "Les Paul Standard Pro" inscription
Single-ply elevated cream pickguard
Amber bell knobs; push-pull coil tapping on volume controls
3-way selector switch
call or text at 09279760374