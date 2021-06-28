FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro 2016 (vintage sunburst) 22kNO TRADEFeatures:Mahogany body with AAA flame maple veneer topSingle-ply cream body and neck bindingSet mahogany neck with 1960s SlimTaper D profile12"-radius pau ferro fingerboard with trapezoid inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets2 ProBucker humbucking pickupsLockTone Tune-o-matic bridge; stopbar tailpieceNickel hardware; 14:1 ratio Grover die-cast tunersClipped-ear headstock with gold "Les Paul Model" silkscreen2-ply truss rod cover with "Les Paul Standard Pro" inscriptionSingle-ply elevated cream pickguardAmber bell knobs; push-pull coil tapping on volume controls3-way selector switchcall or text at 09279760374