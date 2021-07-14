 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro (vintage sunburst)  (Read 535 times)

Online henrytexture

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro (vintage sunburst)
« on: July 14, 2021, 11:15:06 AM »
FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro 2016 (vintage sunburst) 22k
NO TRADE

Features:
Mahogany body with AAA flame maple veneer top
Single-ply cream body and neck binding
Set mahogany neck with 1960s SlimTaper D profile
12"-radius pau ferro fingerboard with trapezoid inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
2 ProBucker humbucking pickups
LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge; stopbar tailpiece
Nickel hardware; 14:1 ratio Grover die-cast tuners
Clipped-ear headstock with gold "Les Paul Model" silkscreen
2-ply truss rod cover with "Les Paul Standard Pro" inscription
Single-ply elevated cream pickguard
Amber bell knobs; push-pull coil tapping on volume controls
3-way selector switch












call or text at 09279760374
Logged

Online henrytexture

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FSO: Epiphone Les Paul Plus Top Pro (vintage sunburst)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:25:20 AM »
yeah
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 