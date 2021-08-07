All stock and in good condition.P21,500 only.Priced to sell. Fixed price. No trades.Comes with a Prolok gig bag.Currently equipped with Elixir Nanoweb 10s.Demo:SPECS:EMG 81/85 active pickupsEbony fingerboardMahogany bodyMahogany set neckBuzz Feiten tuning systemGrover machine head24 jumbo fretsString thru Tune o matic bridgeMade in KoreaMain, yet minor, issue is the battery holder. Missing a plastic pin. Door will come of when opened. But don't worry, it stays shut just fine and you can use it flawlessly.Top is strikingly clean. Minor cosmetic flaws are limited on the headstock and back/side of the guitar, which can be seen on the photos. There's also some bit of oxidation on the hardware, as expected, given its age. Yet, I believe the guitar is in good condish, overall. You may see detailed photos for your peace of mind.RFS: Came from a xx:1 swap transaction for one of my guitars. Doesn't suit my genre. Walang spark. Hahaha. Not rush tho!Bulacan Area but can accommodate LBC, J&T, Lalamove, or Toktok transactions at buyer's expense. Payment first via BPI or GCASH.Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk