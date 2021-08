Hello! As the title states, I have a 1x12 vintage 30 cab. I am thinking of constructing another 1x12 cabinet mostly for my Peavey Classic 30, but I also have Joyo Mjolnir and a Goldea Shark C.



My C30 currently is hooked to an Eminence The Wizard speaker.



My question is, what speaker will complement a V30 beautifully? It must be 8 ohms tho.



Thanks PM experts!