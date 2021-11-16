FENDER AMERICAN STANDARD TELECASTER
Php 52,000 She's not just a beauty. She's very versatile and sings or even screams beautifully.
Body: Ash with Natural finish
Pickguard: 3-Ply White pickguard
Scale Length: 25.5
Neck: Maple with Modern C shape
Fingerboard: Maple
Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo
Radius: 9.5
Nut: 1.685, synthetic bone
Pickups: Neck - Custom Shop "Twisted" Single-Coil Tele;
Bridge - Custom Shop Single-Coil Broadcaster
Bridge: 6-Saddle American Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele with Huge Steel Block Saddles +
Tuners: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed
Serial Number is included in the pics below.
Contact No: 09760781048
You may pm or txt me if you have any questions. You can also check it out in my house.
Location: Bayanan, Muntinlupa City
Here are the pics:
(click the image for larger pics)