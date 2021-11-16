FENDER AMERICAN STANDARD TELECASTER

Php 50,000

Body: Ash with Natural finishPickguard: 3-Ply White pickguardScale Length: 25.5Neck: Maple with Modern C shapeFingerboard: MapleFrets: 22 Medium JumboRadius: 9.5Nut: 1.685, synthetic bonePickups: Neck - Custom Shop "Twisted" Single-Coil Tele;Bridge - Custom Shop Single-Coil BroadcasterBridge: 6-Saddle American Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele with Huge Steel Block Saddles +Tuners: Deluxe Staggered Cast/SealedSerial Number is included in the pics below.Contact No:You may pm or txt me if you have any questions. You can also check it out in my house.Location: Bayanan, Muntinlupa CityHere are the pics:(click the image for larger pics)