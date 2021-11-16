 hulika
FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)

FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
November 16, 2021, 12:24:37 AM
FENDER AMERICAN STANDARD TELECASTER
Php 50,000

She's not just a beauty. She's very versatile and sings or even screams beautifully.

Body: Ash with Natural finish
Pickguard: 3-Ply White pickguard
Scale Length: 25.5
Neck: Maple with Modern C shape
Fingerboard: Maple
Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo
Radius: 9.5
Nut: 1.685, synthetic bone
Pickups: Neck - Custom Shop "Twisted" Single-Coil Tele;
                Bridge - Custom Shop Single-Coil Broadcaster
Bridge: 6-Saddle American Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele with Huge Steel Block Saddles +
Tuners: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed

Serial Number is included in the pics below.

Contact No: 09760781048
You may pm or txt me if you have any questions. You can also check it out in my house.

Location: Bayanan, Muntinlupa City

Here are the pics:
(click the image for larger pics)



















November 23, 2021, 12:43:09 AM
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2021, 12:43:09 AM »
January 30, 2022, 02:38:34 PM
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2022, 02:38:34 PM »
Reply #3
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:42:36 PM »
