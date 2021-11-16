 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)  (Read 2530 times)

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« on: November 16, 2021, 12:24:37 AM »
FENDER AMERICAN STANDARD TELECASTER
Php 45,000

Basti Custom Gig Bag Included

Body: Ash with Natural finish
Pickguard: 3-Ply White pickguard
Scale Length: 25.5
Neck: Maple with Modern C shape
Fingerboard: Maple
Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo
Radius: 9.5
Nut: 1.685, synthetic bone
Pickups: Neck - Custom Shop "Twisted" Single-Coil Tele;
                Bridge - Custom Shop Single-Coil Broadcaster
Bridge: 6-Saddle American Standard Strings-Through-Body Tele with Huge Steel Block Saddles +
Tuners: Deluxe Staggered Cast/Sealed

Serial Number is included in the pics below.

Contact No: 09760781048
You may pm or txt me for any inquiries

Location: Bayanan, Muntinlupa City

Here are the pics:
(click the image for larger pics)



















« Last Edit: October 27, 2022, 11:12:16 AM by bluesjazzrock »
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #1 on: November 23, 2021, 12:43:09 AM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2022, 02:38:34 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2022, 12:42:36 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #4 on: August 05, 2022, 09:52:34 AM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #5 on: October 26, 2022, 02:32:37 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #6 on: October 27, 2022, 11:09:36 AM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #7 on: October 28, 2022, 10:01:52 AM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #8 on: October 29, 2022, 12:55:51 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #9 on: October 30, 2022, 12:06:07 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #10 on: November 01, 2022, 01:21:36 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #11 on: November 03, 2022, 12:46:44 PM »
Up
Logged

Online bluesjazzrock

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: Fender American Standard Telecaster (Natural Finish)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:04:19 PM »
Up
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 