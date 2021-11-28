 hulika
FS: Ibanez RGA 8 (MII), Epiphone Les Paul Custom Black (MII)

henrytexture

FS: Ibanez RGA 8 (MII), Epiphone Les Paul Custom Black (MII)
November 28, 2021, 09:30:25 PM
For sale:
Ibanez RGA 8 (Made in Indonesia) - 25K
~change pickup to DiMarzio D Activator
~push/pull volume pot for coil tapping (one with Hipshot O-Ring gold knob) one for tone
~3 way
~ The RGA8 features an arched-top mahogany body bolted to a titanium-reinforced maple and walnut neck with a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with white dot position markers.
-function 100%
-cosmetic 99.5%











500x500 pictures


For Sale
Epiphone Les Paul Custom (black) Made in Indonesia - 18k
function- 10/10
cosmetic - see photos some slight oxidzation on hardware
Specs 2012 model
Mahogany body
Set Mahogany neck with SlimTaper "D" profile
Rosewood fingerboard with Mother-of-pearl block inlays
22 Medium-Jumbo frets
12" Fingerboard radius
24.75" scale
1.68" nut width
Alnico Classic humbuckers
2 Vol. 2 Tone controls
3-way selector switch
LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with stopbar tailpiece
Black speed knobs
Grover Rotomatic 16:1 ratio die-cast tuners








500x500 pictures


call or text 09279760374
« Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 09:56:09 AM by henrytexture »
angelraz

Re: FS: Ibanez RGA 8 (MII), Epiphone Les Paul Custom Black (MII)
Today at 04:31:13 AM
is the ibanez rg8 still available?
