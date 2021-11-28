For sale:Ibanez RGA 8 (Made in Indonesia) - 25K~change pickup to DiMarzio D Activator~push/pull volume pot for coil tapping (one with Hipshot O-Ring gold knob) one for tone~3 way~ The RGA8 features an arched-top mahogany body bolted to a titanium-reinforced maple and walnut neck with a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with white dot position markers.-function 100%-cosmetic 99.5%For SaleEpiphone Les Paul Custom (black) Made in Indonesia - 18kfunction- 10/10cosmetic - see photos some slight oxidzation on hardwareSpecs 2012 modelMahogany bodySet Mahogany neck with SlimTaper "D" profileRosewood fingerboard with Mother-of-pearl block inlays22 Medium-Jumbo frets12" Fingerboard radius24.75" scale1.68" nut widthAlnico Classic humbuckers2 Vol. 2 Tone controls3-way selector switchLockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with stopbar tailpieceBlack speed knobsGrover Rotomatic 16:1 ratio die-cast tunerscall or text 09279760374