Ibanez RGA 8 (Made in Indonesia) - 25K
~change pickup to DiMarzio D Activator
~push/pull volume pot for coil tapping (one with Hipshot O-Ring gold knob) one for tone
~3 way
~ The RGA8 features an arched-top mahogany body bolted to a titanium-reinforced maple and walnut neck with a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard with white dot position markers.
-function 100%
-function 100%
-cosmetic 99.5%
Epiphone Les Paul Custom (black) Made in Indonesia - 18k
function- 10/10
cosmetic - see photos some slight oxidzation on hardware
Specs 2012 model
Mahogany body
Set Mahogany neck with SlimTaper "D" profile
Rosewood fingerboard with Mother-of-pearl block inlays
22 Medium-Jumbo frets
12" Fingerboard radius
24.75" scale
1.68" nut width
Alnico Classic humbuckers
2 Vol. 2 Tone controls
3-way selector switch
LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with stopbar tailpiece
Black speed knobs
Grover Rotomatic 16:1 ratio die-cast tuners
call or text 09279760374