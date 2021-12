For sale is my Yamaha Silent Guitar



1 unit- Model SLG 100N (Nylon Strings) Maple Color @P21k only



Made in Taiwan



Includes the Original Yamaha Padded Gigbag



The guitar is in good playing condition! These are nice sounding and excellent travel guitars!👍😊



Reason for Selling: Fund-raising for a Project



I can send pics to your Viber, Messenger or Email.



You can contact me at 09188288610

Paranaque Area