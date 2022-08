For sale are my Yamaha Silent Guitars



1 unit- Model SLG 100N (Nylon Strings) Maple Color

1 unit- Model SLG 100S (Steel Strings) Mahogany Red

Made in Taiwan



Get both for P34k or P18k each



Includes the Original Yamaha Padded Gigbag



The guitars are in good playing condition! These are nice sounding and excellent travel guitars!👍😊



Reason for Selling: Fund-raising for a Project



I can send pics to your Viber, Messenger or Email.



You can contact me at 09188288610

Paranaque Area