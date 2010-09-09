FOR SALE: Fernandes FST-50YS Stone Logo♡
PRICE: P25,000 only with Orig case.
Made in Japan (Year 1978-1979) check photos♡
Cosmetic: 9.9/10 (Super Mint)
Condition: 10/10
Fully set up, No issue, Low action, No Fret Buzz
Plug & Play ready!
MEET UPS: Around Pampanga and nearby,
Distant Provinces via shipping(Buyer's expense)
LOCATION: Magalang, Pampanga
SHIPPING nationwide: via LBC/ J&T express.
NOTE: No Reservation.
Please DM Or Call: 09274581114
Please Click the FB link for Photos:https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4592637697519667&id=100003204456673