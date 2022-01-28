Selling only:



American Deluxe Telecaster 2011

Specs :

Maple neck

Alder Body

Deluxe tuners

Chrome Saddle

Medium Jumbo Frets

Upgrades :

Lollar special T's set

Nocaster wiring by Montaces



Included Vintage Hardcase - busted lock



Price 70k



Epiphone Japan Les Paul 2007

Specs :

Body:

Book-matched African Mahogany body

Book-matched flame maple top

Neck:

1-piece set mahogany neck with dovetail neckjoint

Rosewood fingerboard with trapezoid inlays

Tombstone headstock with gold "Les Paul" script

2-ply truss rod cover with "Elitist" or "Gibson" engraving

Bone nut

24.75" scale

1.68" nut width

Binding:

Single-ply body & neck

Electronics:

USA 50SR & 60ST pickups

2 Vol. 2 Tone controls

3-way selector switch



Currently on drop C tuning.

Tombstone headstock with Padded gigbag

50k



PM for Pictures or text 09171743921. All guitars priced to sell.



Meetups @ Alabang area or test to sawa at my house at Southwoods Laguna.



Thanks all!