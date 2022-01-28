Selling only:
American Deluxe Telecaster 2011
Specs :
Maple neck
Alder Body
Deluxe tuners
Chrome Saddle
Medium Jumbo Frets
Upgrades :
Lollar special T's set
Nocaster wiring by Montaces
Included Vintage Hardcase - busted lock
Price 70k
Epiphone Japan Les Paul 2007
Specs :
Body:
Book-matched African Mahogany body
Book-matched flame maple top
Neck:
1-piece set mahogany neck with dovetail neckjoint
Rosewood fingerboard with trapezoid inlays
Tombstone headstock with gold "Les Paul" script
2-ply truss rod cover with "Elitist" or "Gibson" engraving
Bone nut
24.75" scale
1.68" nut width
Binding:
Single-ply body & neck
Electronics:
USA 50SR & 60ST pickups
2 Vol. 2 Tone controls
3-way selector switch
Currently on drop C tuning.
Tombstone headstock with Padded gigbag
50k
PM for Pictures or text 09171743921. All guitars priced to sell.
Meetups @ Alabang area or test to sawa at my house at Southwoods Laguna.
Thanks all!