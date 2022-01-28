 hulika
FSO: American Deluxe Telecaster 2011 & MIJ Epiphone Les paul Elitist
« on: January 28, 2022, 11:51:18 AM »
Selling only:

American Deluxe Telecaster 2011
Specs :
Maple neck
Alder Body
Deluxe tuners
Chrome Saddle
Medium Jumbo Frets
Upgrades :
Lollar special T's set
Nocaster wiring by Montaces   

Included Vintage Hardcase - busted lock

Price 70k

Epiphone Japan Les Paul 2007
Specs :
Body:
    Book-matched African Mahogany body
    Book-matched flame maple top
Neck:
    1-piece set mahogany neck with dovetail neckjoint
    Rosewood fingerboard with trapezoid inlays
    Tombstone headstock with gold "Les Paul" script
    2-ply truss rod cover with "Elitist" or "Gibson" engraving
    Bone nut
    24.75" scale
    1.68" nut width
Binding:
    Single-ply body & neck
Electronics:
    USA 50SR & 60ST pickups
    2 Vol. 2 Tone controls
    3-way selector switch

Currently on drop C tuning.
Tombstone headstock with Padded gigbag
50k

PM for Pictures or text 09171743921. All guitars priced to sell.

Meetups @ Alabang area or test to sawa at my house at Southwoods Laguna.

Thanks all!
Re: FSO: American Deluxe Telecaster 2011 & MIJ Epiphone Les paul Elitist
« Reply #3 on: February 14, 2022, 02:44:58 PM »
Up!  Price lowered to 60k for this week for tele and 40k for the Elitist LP!
