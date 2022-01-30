 hulika
Author Topic: BOSS Pedal base plate screw  (Read 136 times)

BOSS Pedal base plate screw
« on: January 30, 2022, 10:07:30 AM »
Hi!

Does anyone know what the screw size is for the 4 screws under boss pedals?  Can't seem to find the answer with Google. Thanks!
Re: BOSS Pedal base plate screw
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:07:22 AM »
Quote from: StarScreamo on January 30, 2022, 10:07:30 AM
Hi!

Does anyone know what the screw size is for the 4 screws under boss pedals?  Can't seem to find the answer with Google. Thanks!

the size your looking for is "#4 x 1/4"
the color is carbon steel
the head-type is pan head
the tail type is thread cutting



though i personally tried wood screw tail-type and it also fit



the pitch intervals must be wide enough as the wood screws..



metal screws on the otherhand have narrow intervals.. as depicted on the 2nd (middle) & 3rd (afar right) picture below ▼




