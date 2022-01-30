Hi!



Does anyone know what the screw size is for the 4 screws under boss pedals? Can't seem to find the answer with Google. Thanks!



size

"#4 x 1/4"

color

carbon steel

head-type

pan head

tail type

thread cutting

wood screw

pitch

must be wide

theyour looking for istheistheistheisthough i personally triedtail-type and it also fittheintervalsenough as the..on the otherhand have narrow intervals.. as depicted on the 2nd (middle) & 3rd (afar right) picture below ▼1 Thessalonians 5:11Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.God bless Ü