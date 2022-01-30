Hi!
Does anyone know what the screw size is for the 4 screws under boss pedals? Can't seem to find the answer with Google. Thanks!
the size
your looking for is "#4 x 1/4"
the color
is carbon steel
the head-type
is pan head
the tail type
is thread cutting
though i personally tried wood screw
tail-type and it also fit
the pitch
intervals must be wide
enough as the wood screws
.. metal screws
on the otherhand have narrow intervals.. as depicted on the 2nd (middle) & 3rd (afar right) picture below ▼
