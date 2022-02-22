 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band  (Read 155 times)

Offline the_godfather

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« on: February 22, 2022, 04:14:42 PM »
My band is looking for a Bassist. Mas ok kung merong background sa indie pop, twee, C86 music, kung wala naman, basta willing to listen and learn the music na irerecommend namin. Influences are The Field Mice, Brighter, The Sea Urchins, Another Sunny Day, etc.

Preferred sana kung taga quezon city. If not, pwede natin pag-usapan kung saan mag-practice. May released ng EP yung band at may mga new songs ng ready for a full lenght album.

Send me a message here if interested. Thanks!

Here's a sample of our music:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:59 AM by the_godfather »
Logged
You...Soft and Lonely, You...Lost and Lonely, You...Just Like Heaven

Offline the_godfather

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: LF: Bassist for an Indie Pop band
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 AM »
UP
Logged
You...Soft and Lonely, You...Lost and Lonely, You...Just Like Heaven
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 